MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar

MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a heavy police presence at the Huey’s Restaurant on Poplar near the Mendenhall area.

Officers are currently on the scene, scoping out a possible shooting incident near the popular restaurant.

No word yet on victims or alleged suspects.

