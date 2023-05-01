MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a heavy police presence at the Huey’s Restaurant on Poplar near the Mendenhall area.
Officers are currently on the scene, scoping out a possible shooting incident near the popular restaurant.
No word yet on victims or alleged suspects.
