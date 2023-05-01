MPD: 1 officer shot at after confronting 3 carjackers near Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that an officer was shot at during an altercation while trying to stop a carjacking.

At 7:13 p.m., an off-duty officer noticed that three individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle.

When the MPD officer confronted them, they proceeded to shoot at him.

The officer began to shoot back, striking one of the individuals.

The suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical but stable condition.

The officer did not suffer any injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

