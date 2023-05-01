Memphis Zoo announces birth of bongo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a new baby bongo.

Birch was born on April 26, weighing 61 pounds.

Bongo are large antelope that can be seen in the African Veldt.

He was named Birch because of his diet of leaves, roots, grasses and bark.

