Man arrested after Beale Street shooting

Archie Mays
Archie Mays(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after a shooting on Beale Street on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis police officers were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound on the side of his head.

When officers arrived, Beale Street security had already handcuffed a man, 32-year-old Archie Mays.

Witnesses identified Mays as the shooter, and officers recovered a gun and shell casing at the scene.

The man who had been shot told police Mays poured a drink on his cart, damaging merchandise. The man then pushed Mays, who fired a gun and grazed the side of his head.

A bystander told police he heard the shot before a bullet hit him in the hand.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that coincided with the witnesses’ statements.

Mays is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $150,000.

The crime scene on Beale
The crime scene on Beale(Action News 5)

