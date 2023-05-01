Hutchinson School Athletic Department creates award in honor of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hutchinson School Athletic Department created an award to honor Eliza Fletcher.

The Liza Wellford Fletcher Number Five will be given annually to further her legacy.

Fletcher wore the number five during her time at Hutchison.

Sports Awards Celebration announced the inaugural award winner to Meriel Rowland.

“Liza not only had a passion for sports, but she also had a heart for lifting up younger athletes and helping them shine,” said Hutchinson School in a Facebook post.

A junior will be named Hutchison’s Number Five at the end of the year.

The following year, the senior will be the only athlete across all sports and all ages to wear the number five for Hutchison.

“The Liza Wellford Fletcher Number Five award recipient will be a student who emulates the ideals of Hutchison athletics that Liza so beautifully demonstrated,” said Hutchinson School. “In addition to striving for athletic excellence, she will demonstrate the kind of character, integrity, and leadership that Liza personified.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.