Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Hutchinson School Athletic Department creates award in honor of Eliza Fletcher

Meriel Rowland.
Meriel Rowland.(Hutchinson School athletic Department)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hutchinson School Athletic Department created an award to honor Eliza Fletcher.

The Liza Wellford Fletcher Number Five will be given annually to further her legacy.

Fletcher wore the number five during her time at Hutchison.

Sports Awards Celebration announced the inaugural award winner to Meriel Rowland.

“Liza not only had a passion for sports, but she also had a heart for lifting up younger athletes and helping them shine,” said Hutchinson School in a Facebook post.

A junior will be named Hutchison’s Number Five at the end of the year.

The following year, the senior will be the only athlete across all sports and all ages to wear the number five for Hutchison.

“The Liza Wellford Fletcher Number Five award recipient will be a student who emulates the ideals of Hutchison athletics that Liza so beautifully demonstrated,” said Hutchinson School. “In addition to striving for athletic excellence, she will demonstrate the kind of character, integrity, and leadership that Liza personified.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

Latest News

A CDC survey shows a spike in mental health issues among Americans due to the COVID pandemic.
How to change your surroundings to support mental
Shooting inside Margaritas restaurant
Fight inside Margarita leaves bystander shot in buttocks in Whitehaven
Doctor shares how bleeding control techniques could save a life
Doctor shares how bleeding control techniques could save a life
Andre Slaughter
Deputies: Assault suspect found in storage closet, urinated on hospital floor after arrest