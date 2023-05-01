MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Mental Health America (MHA) is encouraging everyone to consider how the world around them affects their mental health, from neighborhoods to genetics.

Mental Health America President & CEO Schroeder Stribling joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to change your surroundings to support mental health & how to cope with unhealthy surroundings that cannot be changed.

Stribling also shared information about resources available to help those struggling.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

