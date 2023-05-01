Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

A good supply of sunshine to start the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry and mild pattern for the next few days, but another system approaches late week bringing clouds and more rain to the Mid-South heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 MPH and gusting. Highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 40s and northwest winds at 10-15 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Not a washout but showers will be possible both days. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
14-year-old succumbs to injuries from fatal shooting
14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Dry the next few days but rain chances and temps will rise by the end of the week
A dry stretch of weather but rain will return this week
Dry the next few days but rain chances and temps will rise by the end of the week
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 4/30/23
High pressure will keep us dry for most of the work week
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast 4/30/23