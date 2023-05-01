A good supply of sunshine to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry and mild pattern for the next few days, but another system approaches late week bringing clouds and more rain to the Mid-South heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 MPH and gusting. Highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 40s and northwest winds at 10-15 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Not a washout but showers will be possible both days. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.