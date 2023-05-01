Frayser arson suspect, 201 Poplar inmate dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of starting a fire at a Frayser apartment complex in March has died after experiencing breathing difficulties at the Shelby County Jail.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Antonio Golden was brought into Jail Medical at 201 Poplar by corrections personnel for breathing difficulties Monday morning at around 5:45 a.m.

Golden was then transported to Methodist University Hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

SCSO is investigating the death.

