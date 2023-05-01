Fight inside Margarita leaves bystander shot in buttocks in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of women fighting inside a restaurant led to two people injured during a shooting in Whitehaven.
Four women fought in Margaritas on Elvis Presley’s Boulevard on April 23.
According to the affidavit, a woman wearing pink later identified as Tyearra Horton pulled out a handgun and fired shots during the fight.
One victim said Horton attempted to point the gun at her head.
When the victim ran away she was grazed by a bullet on her right hand.
A bystander was shot in the buttocks as he ran for the exit door.
The victim and suspect attended school in the past. Horton said they were upset about a man they both knew.
Horton is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
