Fight inside Margarita leaves bystander shot in buttocks in Whitehaven

Shooting inside Margaritas restaurant
Shooting inside Margaritas restaurant(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of women fighting inside a restaurant led to two people injured during a shooting in Whitehaven.

Four women fought in Margaritas on Elvis Presley’s Boulevard on April 23.

According to the affidavit, a woman wearing pink later identified as Tyearra Horton pulled out a handgun and fired shots during the fight.

One victim said Horton attempted to point the gun at her head.

When the victim ran away she was grazed by a bullet on her right hand.

A bystander was shot in the buttocks as he ran for the exit door.

The victim and suspect attended school in the past. Horton said they were upset about a man they both knew.

Horton is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

