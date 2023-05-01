Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Doctor shares how bleeding control techniques could save a life

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know uncontrolled bleeding is one of the leading causes of preventable death?

Life-threatening bleeding injuries can happen anywhere at any time.

Someone with a severe injury can bleed to death in as little as 3 minutes.

Dr. Nilda Garcia, executive committee member of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the STOP THE BLEED® program?

Dr. Garcia also shared some of the common scenarios with STOP THE BLEED® techniques can be applied.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

This interview was provided by American College of Surgeons (ACS)

