Deputies: Assault suspect found in storage closet, urinated on hospital floor after arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they said was hiding in a storage closet.

Deputies were called to a home on Northdale Drive for a man with felony warrants for assault.

Upon arriving to the scene, deputies say the man ran toward his vehicle and drove off.

The suspect later crashed the car on Egypt Central Road.

The man then ran away, and deputies pursued on foot.

Deputies were able to find him hiding in the storage closet of a carport on Hunters Glen Street.

He was taken into custody and brought to the hospital to be checked out for his injuries.

Deputies then say the man urinated on the middle of the floor in the trauma area of the hospital.

Andre Slaughter, 38, was then taken to jail. He’s charged with vandalism, evading arrest, violation of vehicle registration law, failure to exercise due care, driving without a license and indecent exposure. He’s also charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in relation to his previous warrants.

