Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured

1 officer shot at while off duty
1 officer shot at while off duty(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An officer was shot at during an altercation while trying to stop a carjacking on Sunday.

According to Memphis Police Department, an off-duty officer noticed that three individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle at Huey’s on Poplar Avenue around 7 p.m.

When the MPD off-duty officer confronted them, the suspects proceeded to shoot at him, said police.

The officer began to shoot back, striking one of the individuals.

One suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical but stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
14-year-old succumbs to injuries from fatal shooting
14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Fighting the anti-LGBTQ laws
Fighting anti-lgbtq laws in Tennessee
Shots fired at Hueys on Poplar Ave.
Shots fired at Huey's on Poplar Avenue