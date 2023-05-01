Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An officer was shot at during an altercation while trying to stop a carjacking on Sunday.

According to Memphis Police Department, an off-duty officer noticed that three individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle at Huey’s on Poplar Avenue around 7 p.m.

When the MPD off-duty officer confronted them, the suspects proceeded to shoot at him, said police.

The officer began to shoot back, striking one of the individuals.

One suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical but stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

