Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured

By Joel Griffin Moore and Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty was involved in a shootout outside Huey’s on Poplar Avenue after noticing an attempted car break-in.

According to Memphis Police Department, an off-duty officer noticed that three individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle around 7 p.m. Sunday.

When the off-duty officer confronted them, the suspects proceeded to shoot at him, said police.

The officer fired back, striking one of the individuals.

One suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical but stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

Latest News

Birch the bongo
Memphis Zoo announces birth of bongo
1 juvenile dead after fatal hit and run
Boy dies after being hit by car, left at firehouse
Archie Mays
Man arrested after Beale Street shooting
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Huey's shooting
Attempted car theft leads to shooting at Hueys on Poplar Ave