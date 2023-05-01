Affidavit: Accused shooter targeted Millington home several times after breakup

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after he allegedly targeted a single Millington home in a string of shootings because it was the home of his ex’s new boyfriend.

Kendrick Powell, 18, is charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder, nine counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, harassment, stalking, and domestic assault with bodily harm.

According to Powell’s arrest affidavit, between January and April, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to three shootings at a home on Chandeleur Drive in Millington.

SCSO deputies first responded to a shooting call at the address on Jan. 28. No one was injured, but deputies recovered 12 spent 9mm shell casings from the road near the house.

No arrests were made.

Almost two months later, on March 25, deputies responded to the same address for a shooting with injuries.

A resident told detectives that she and her children were inside the home when they heard several gunshots and saw rounds coming through the house. The victim said shortly after the shooting, her 14-year-old son came out of his bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was treated at the scene by the Shelby County Fire Department.

Again, detectives recovered 12 spent 9mm shell casings, including from the road, near the house, and two from inside the house.

No arrests were made.

On April 14, deputies yet again responded to a shooting at the address. The same victim told detectives that she and two of her children were inside the home when they heard gunfire. No one was injured.

The mother provided surveillance footage of the shooting, which showed a light-colored SUV stop in front of the home and an occupant firing several shots at the house.

Five days later, detectives received new information from the same resident who said her 19-year-old son’s girlfriend told her that she may know who was responsible for the shootings.

The girlfriend told detectives she believed Powell, her ex-boyfriend, was responsible for the shootings.

She showed detectives text messages sent from anonymous numbers showing pictures of the victims’ house and threats to shoot at the home.

According to court documents, shell casings from two of the three shootings were linked by National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) hits that tied to a report Powell was listed in.

Detectives were also able to identify a vehicle of interest from the surveillance footage, which was then tracked to an apartment complex in Memphis, where Powell lives.

On April 28, an arrest warrant was issued for Powell’s arrest on domestic assault, stalking and harassment charges.

Search and arrest warrants were executed and Powell was detained.

During the search of his apartment, detectives found two 9mm firearms.

When questioned by investigators, Powell confessed to being responsible for the shootings and said he acted out of retaliation after his recent breakup.

