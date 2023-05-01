Actor portrays legendary comedian in upcoming show at Halloran Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An award-winning actor is bringing his acclaimed stage portrayal of a legendary comedian to Memphis.

Frank Ferrante will take the stage at the Halloran Center for An Evening with Groucho Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“I am very excited for our grand finale with one of the funniest stage performers I’ve had the pleasure to present,” said Ron Jewell, Vice President of Halloran Centre Operations. “In keeping with Marx’s wild persona and warp-speed comedic wit, Frank Ferrante IS Groucho!”

Ferrante joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what the audience can expect.

“They should expect the unexpected,” Ferrante said. “If you love theatre, if you love live comedy, if you love stand up, if you love storytelling, this is the right show.”

Tickets are $37.50 and available now.

