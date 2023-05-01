Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after a report of a shooting in a small Mojave Desert community.

Deputies responding late Sunday found four people “suffering from traumatic assault injuries” in the unincorporated community of Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief press release.

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.

“Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing,” the office said.

No information on identities or other details were immediately released.

Mojave is in the high desert about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months

Latest News

Archie Mays
Man arrested after Beale Street shooting
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court to decide important case on government power
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit