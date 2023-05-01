2 charged in multiple vehicle thefts

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men accused of stealing two cars were taken into custody.

According to Bartlett police, Kavion Robinson and Audarius Shye each stole a GMC truck and an Infiniti sedan on Wednesday and Friday night, respectively.

Police say they saw the two men pull into the Guns and Ammo parking lot on Summer Avenue while driving the Infiniti.

Officers approached and arrested both men.

When questioned, Robinson allegedly admitted to helping steal the Infiniti.

Both suspects are due in court Tuesday morning.

The Infiniti theft is one of 116 reported vehicle thefts over the weekend, according to the Memphis public safety map.

