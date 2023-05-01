Advertise with Us
2 charged in multiple vehicle thefts

Kavion Robinson (L) and Audarius Shye (R)
Kavion Robinson (L) and Audarius Shye (R)(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men accused of stealing two cars were taken into custody.

According to Bartlett police, Kavion Robinson and Audarius Shye each stole a GMC truck and an Infiniti sedan on Wednesday and Friday night, respectively.

Police say they saw the two men pull into the Guns and Ammo parking lot on Summer Avenue while driving the Infiniti.

Officers approached and arrested both men.

When questioned, Robinson allegedly admitted to helping steal the Infiniti.

Both suspects are due in court Tuesday morning.

The Infiniti theft is one of 116 reported vehicle thefts over the weekend, according to the Memphis public safety map.

