Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

1 injured during shooting on Lamar Ave.

1 injured after shooting on Lamar
1 injured after shooting on Lamar(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lamar Avenue.

According to MPD dispatch, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Monday in the area of Lamar Avenue and Barron Avenue.

One person was shot, and their condition is unknown at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Huey's shooting
Attempted car theft leads to shooting at Hueys on Poplar Ave
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Neighbors say they heard a hail of bullets just after 8 p.m on Saturday.
Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured