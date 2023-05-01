1 injured during shooting on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lamar Avenue.

According to MPD dispatch, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Monday in the area of Lamar Avenue and Barron Avenue.

One person was shot, and their condition is unknown at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

