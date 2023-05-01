1 dead, 1 injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting, 2 detained
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven apartment complex Monday afternoon.
Memphis police say at 2:28 p.m., officers responded to the Winbranch Complex off Millbranch Road.
One shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Another victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say two people are currently detained on the scene.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.