1 dead, 1 injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting, 2 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Memphis police say at 2:28 p.m., officers responded to the Winbranch Complex off Millbranch Road.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Another victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say two people are currently detained on the scene.

