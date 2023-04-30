Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with other stars performing.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Willie Nelson is marking a major milestone. He turned 90 years old Saturday.

The legendary musician celebrated the event with some friends at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star-studded list included Snoop Dogg, Neil young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and The Chicks, just to name a few.

Nelson also performed on stage, including a duet with Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot
14-year-old succumbs to injuries from fatal shooting
14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms

Latest News

2 injured after Beale Street shooting
2 injured after shooting on Beale Street, MPD confirms
Dry the next few days but rain chances and temps will rise by the end of the week
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 4/30/23
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’