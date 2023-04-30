Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee shoppers will soon get to buy groceries tax-free for three months.
State lawmakers passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act. A bill promoted by Governor Bill Lee calls for more than $400 million dollars in tax cuts.
Including $272 million dollars for this year’s three-month grocery tax holiday.
One Memphis shopper Action News 5 spoke with shared how the tax break will help his family.
It’ll go a long way with me because I buy a lot of groceries. I got a handicapped wife and a brother I take care of, and I have to do all the shopping. Oh, I just feel relief! I feel like I saved a dollar already,” said James Houston.
Tennessee’s Grocery Tax Holiday will be in August, September, and October.
Tax-free items include food and food ingredients. Liquor is not included.
