Showboats lose heartbreaker to Gamblers 30-26

The new Memphis Showboats logo
The new Memphis Showboats logo(USFL)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On the verge of picking up their first win of the season, the Memphis Showboats allowed a game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter to fall to the Houston Gamblers 30-26. The Showboats drop to 0-3 on the season.

Memphis scored their first touchdown of the game courtesy of a trick play where running back Alex Collins threw for a 1-yard score to Jay Jay Wilson to tie the game at 10.

Houston took a 23-10 lead to the fourth quarter when Memphis made a comeback. New starting QB Cole Kelley hit running back Kerrith White scored from 30 yards out to make it a 23-19 game.

Following a Houston missed field goal, the Showboats capped off a go-ahead drive with a spectacular, circus touchdown catch by Ryan McDaniel from 28 yards out. After a missed PAT, Memphis led 26-23 with 1:54 left.

Needing a stop to win the game, the Showboats couldn’t stop Houston’s offense. Justin Hall was left wide open for a 10-yard score with 13 seconds left that proved to be the deciding blow.

Memphis hits the road to take on the Michigan Panthers next Saturday.

