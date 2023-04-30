Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday...
Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Harborview Medical Center, where the second man died, police said.

The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot
14-year-old succumbs to injuries from fatal shooting
14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern...
Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Suspect bites off part of police sergeant’s finger at Los Angeles metro station
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Police sergeant hospitalized after part of finger bitten off; suspect arrested