Shelby County Health Department conducts community health surveys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is conducting community health surveys of Shelby County residents.

The confidential survey will assess the general health of the community and highlight specific needs.

The goal of this survey is to gather information regarding community health issues and resources in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Participation in the survey is voluntary. To participate click here.

