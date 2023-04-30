Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Shelby County Health Department conducts community health surveys

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is conducting community health surveys of Shelby County residents.

The confidential survey will assess the general health of the community and highlight specific needs.

The goal of this survey is to gather information regarding community health issues and resources in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Participation in the survey is voluntary. To participate click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
14-year-old succumbs to injuries from fatal shooting
14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

NFL Alumni Association and Shelby County Health Department hosts wellness fair.
NFL Alumni Association and Shelby County Health Department hosts wellness fair.
Tennesseans to have tax-free groceries for 3 months
Tennesseans to have tax-free groceries for 3 months
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
The NFL Alumni Association and SCHD team up for wellness event
NFL Alumni Association and Shelby County Health Department host wellness fair