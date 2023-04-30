Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party

Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern...
Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported early Sunday that the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis, about 29 miles (46 kilometers) west of Biloxi.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

None of them had attended Bay High’s prom, which was held earlier Saturday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone had been arrested, the Sun Herald reported.

The house where the party was held is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot
14-year-old succumbs to injuries from fatal shooting
14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday...
Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Suspect bites off part of police sergeant’s finger at Los Angeles metro station
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Police sergeant hospitalized after part of finger bitten off; suspect arrested