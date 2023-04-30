Advertise with Us
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run on Union Avenue

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was fatally struck on Union Avenue Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:43 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The unknown vehicle drove away from the scene, according to police.

