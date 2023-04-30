Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run on Union Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was fatally struck on Union Avenue Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:43 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The unknown vehicle drove away from the scene, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.