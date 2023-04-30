NFL Alumni Association and Shelby County Health Department host wellness fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NFL Alumni Association and the Shelby County Health Department teamed up for a health and wellness event on Saturday.

The event was part of the “GEAR UP, Tennessee!” statewide vaccine awareness and education campaign.

Former Titans receiver Chris Sanders shares why he participated.

“A lot of times we’re afraid to ask questions, we’re afraid to step out and try to get the information that we need for COVID. That’s what a lot of people are doing right now. Now we can answer those questions to make sure they’re informed,” said Sanders.

Organizers say events like this one are designed to promote engagement with underserved communities and minority populations in Tennessee.

