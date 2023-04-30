Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25k for violating media interview access

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules on media interview access.

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.

According to the NBA, the fine results from Brooks’ failure to participate in the team postgame media availability during the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies season came to an end after a blowout 125-85 loss in Game 6 of their first round series with the Lakers.

