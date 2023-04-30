Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A dry stretch of weather but rain will return this week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A dry and mild pattern for the next few days, but by the end of the week another system approaches bringing clouds and more rain to the Mid-South ahead of next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and breezy with a Northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with northwest winds at 10-15 MPH and gusting. Highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

