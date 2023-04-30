2 injured after shooting on Beale Street, MPD confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that 2 victims have been injured following a shooting on Beale Street.

At 3:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Beale Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that two victims had been injured by an apparent gunshot wound.

The two victims were transported to a nearby medical facility, one was in noncritical condition.

One suspect was taken into police custody at the scene of the shooting.

No word yet on motive or details about suspect involved.

