2 injured after shooting on Beale Street, MPD confirms

2 injured after Beale Street shooting
2 injured after Beale Street shooting(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that 2 victims have been injured following a shooting on Beale Street.

At 3:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Beale Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that two victims had been injured by an apparent gunshot wound.

The two victims were transported to a nearby medical facility, one was in noncritical condition.

One suspect was taken into police custody at the scene of the shooting.

No word yet on motive or details about suspect involved.

