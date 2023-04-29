Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to some sunshine and a look ahead to our next round of rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers move out as much drier air filters in from the northwest tonight. This will make for a dry and mild pattern for the next few days, but by the end of the week another system approaches bringing clouds and more rain to the Mid-South ahead of next weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and breezy with a Northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

