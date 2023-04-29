Advertise with Us
Titans select TE Josh Whyle during fifth round of NFL Draft

The Titans selected the Cincinnati tight end on the third day of the NFL Draft.
Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle runs a drill. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans picked Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle on the third day of the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Tulane running back Tyjae Spears were selected on the second day of the draft.

The Titans completed a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the second pick in the second round to select Levis.

Tennessee received Arizona’s second round pick (No. 33) and third round pick (No. 81) while giving the Cardinals its second round pick (No. 41), third round pick (No. 72) and a third round pick in 2024.

In the third round, Tennessee picked Spears. He led the American Athletic Conference in 2022.

The second and third rounds of the NFL draft were Friday night. Rounds four through seven will be completed on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Titans picked Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th pick in the first round.

The Titans were in need of help on the offensive line after releasing Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones after the 2022 season.

Skoronski, the third offensive lineman taken in the draft, attended Northwestern University. He was a first-team all Big Ten selection in 2022.

