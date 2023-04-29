Advertise with Us
TBI releases annual campus crime study

FILE - University of Memphis campus
FILE - University of Memphis campus(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its annual ‘Crime on Campus’ publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses.

The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the state’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the report’s findings:

  • Crime reported as having occurred on Tennessee college and university campuses increased 26.28% from 2021 to 2022 and decreased 17.34% overall since 2019.
  • In 2022, larceny/theft offenses accounted for 27.22% of reported offenses.
  • Assault offenses reported on college and university campuses increased 29.76% year-to-year.
  • Reported drug/narcotic violations increased 16.03% from 2021 to 2022.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts to fight crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The threats to society by criminal activity must be addressed by efforts from all law-abiding citizens, as well as law enforcement agencies.”

The full report is available for review on the TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.

