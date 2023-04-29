Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Scattered showers today but not a washout

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front and an area of low pressure will track along the Gulf Coast today driving moisture north into the Mid-South. Clouds and a few downpours will be likely at times today. Thankfully, it won’t rain all day and Sunday will be dry.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers along with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 70.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny and windy with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Jalen Pierce, Kaliyiah Sanders
Suspect, his girlfriend arrested after prowler investigation near U of M
Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say
Laderio Gordon
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old
Isaac Martínez, de 7 años, se recupera en el hospital tras la caída de un rayo el miércoles en...
At least 3 people reported struck by lightning in severe weather outbreak

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to the chance of weekend rain
Cloudy for now with a slight chance of a shower
Cloudy skies with a passing shower possible today but dry for most
Cloudy for now with a slight chance of a shower
Sagay's Friday midday First Alert Forecast 4/28/23
Tracking another cold front that could bring showers Saturday
Sagay's Friday morning First Alert Forecast 4/28/23