Police search for suspects in Frayser armed bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects accused of robbing a First Horizon Bank in Frayser on Thursday while armed with assault rifles.

Police say at 10:59 p.m. Thursday, two men entered the bank located at 3391 North Watkins Street brandishing assault rifles.

MPD says one suspect approached the bank tellers on the desk side and demanded money, while the second suspect jumped the counter and demanded money from all the teller stations.

Police say the suspects took the money and drove off in a silver four-door Hyundai Elantra with drive-out tags, damage to the front bumper on the passenger side, and plastic over the rear passenger window.

MPD says the car was found abandoned at the intersection of Frayser School Drive and Winston Drive.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a slim man in his late 20s or early 30s, 5 feet, 7-8 inches tall, wearing a black face mask, gray hoodie, black jeans, and black and gray tennis shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a slim man in his late 20s or early 30s, 5 feet, 3-4 inches tall, wearing a black face mask with a white line down the middle, black hoodie, black jeans, a gray backpack, and red tennis shoes.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

