Man injured after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:11 a.m. on Josephine Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects attempted to rob him.

There is no suspect information at this time according to MPD.

