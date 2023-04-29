Advertise with Us
Man dead after shooting in South Memphis

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. on East Waldorf Avenue.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He did not survive his injuries.

Police say three male suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH

