Man dead after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. on East Waldorf Avenue.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He did not survive his injuries.

Police say three male suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.