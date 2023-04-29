Advertise with Us
Man critically injured in shooting at Parkway Village restaurant, 2 detained

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting at a Parkway Village restaurant Friday evening.

Police say at 6:54 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Tim’s Chicken located at 3220 South Perkins Road, where a shooting victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say two people are detained.

