Kennard out for Game 6 with shoulder injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard handles the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard handles the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Luke Kennard will not play in Game 6 against the Lakers after suffering a shoulder injury late in Game 5.

Kennard’s injury will hurt a Grizzlies’ team that thrived with his floor spacing and shooting in the Game 5 victory.

Game 6 tips off at 9:30 Central Time.

