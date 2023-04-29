Kennard out for Game 6 with shoulder injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Luke Kennard will not play in Game 6 against the Lakers after suffering a shoulder injury late in Game 5.

Kennard’s injury will hurt a Grizzlies’ team that thrived with his floor spacing and shooting in the Game 5 victory.

Game 6 tips off at 9:30 Central Time.

