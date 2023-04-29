Kennard out for Game 6 with shoulder injury
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Luke Kennard will not play in Game 6 against the Lakers after suffering a shoulder injury late in Game 5.
Kennard’s injury will hurt a Grizzlies’ team that thrived with his floor spacing and shooting in the Game 5 victory.
Game 6 tips off at 9:30 Central Time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.