Grizzlies eliminated with 125-85 Game 6 loss to Lakers

LOS ANGELES (WMC) -The Grizzlies season comes to an end after a blowout 125-85 loss in Game 6 of their first round series with the Lakers. With it, an offseason full of questions awaits.

The Lakers led 31-20 after the first quarter and never looked back. D’Angelo Russell put up a playoff career-high with 31 points. Anthony Davis dominated on both ends with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. LeBron James added 22 points.

It was a tough night offensively for all of the Grizzlies, including their three best players. Ja Morant had 10 points on 3-16 shooting, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 points on 3-12 from the field, and Desmond Bane tallied 15 on 5-16 shooting. Memphis shot just 30% from the field in the game.

The Grizzlies go 0-3 on the road in the series, and lost all five games to the Lakers in Los Angeles this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.