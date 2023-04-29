Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies eliminated with 125-85 Game 6 loss to Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) celebrates his dunk as Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson...
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) celebrates his dunk as Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) falls to the court during the second half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WMC) -The Grizzlies season comes to an end after a blowout 125-85 loss in Game 6 of their first round series with the Lakers. With it, an offseason full of questions awaits.

The Lakers led 31-20 after the first quarter and never looked back. D’Angelo Russell put up a playoff career-high with 31 points. Anthony Davis dominated on both ends with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. LeBron James added 22 points.

It was a tough night offensively for all of the Grizzlies, including their three best players. Ja Morant had 10 points on 3-16 shooting, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 points on 3-12 from the field, and Desmond Bane tallied 15 on 5-16 shooting. Memphis shot just 30% from the field in the game.

The Grizzlies go 0-3 on the road in the series, and lost all five games to the Lakers in Los Angeles this year.

