Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Green Dot schools hopes for partnership with MSCS despite recent vote

MSCS
MSCS(Action News 5)
By Sydney Gray
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fairley High School is one of several schools across the Bluff city wanting to join Memphis Shelby County Schools.

Since 2014, it’s been operated by Green Dot Public schools, a non-profit charter organization that works to transform under-performing schools. School leaders now hope to build a local partnership with MSCS, but they’re facing a few hurdles.

“We were disappointed at how politics played out in front of our students and families,” said Julius Blackburn, the principal of Fairley High School.

The board considered 10 charter school applications with all 10 being denied.

“Green Dot took a chance on Fairley and it was successful, giving more opportunities to kids who need to excel in college, leadership, and life and with that I say...why not Fairley,” said Xavion Clarke, a senior at Fairley High School.

According to Green Dot, the school had an 88% decrease in suspension rates. It also proclaims more than 200% growth rates in math and ELA on iReady exams.

“I came in a standard sophomore student and I am an honor student with an over 4.0 GPA,” said Clarke.

Principal Julius Blackburn says he’s determined to show MSCS his school’s improvement.

“This is not over...they saw the support and they know that we will be back, so what our organization will do is we will amend--resubmit the application in a timely manner and we look forward to a positive outcome for our students and alumni,” said Blackburn.

Fairley school leaders were asked about feedback and were told the district wanted a contingency plan for a new building.

While Principal Blackburn and other school leaders say they do not want a new building, they’ll be working on those plans and adjusting their application in hopes of partnering with MSCS in the future.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say
Jalen Pierce, Kaliyiah Sanders
Suspect, his girlfriend arrested after prowler investigation near U of M
Laderio Gordon
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Latest News

Showers will end this evening followed by a dry stretch of weather
Sagay's Saturday afternoon First Alert Forecast 4/29/23
Police search for suspects in Frayser armed bank robbery
Police search for suspects in Frayser armed bank robbery
Clouds will be in place until tonight and showers will be possible through afternoon
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast 4/29/23
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting in South Memphis