Black landowners band together to ensure fair property value

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 30 African American families, who have owned land on Bailey Station Road in Collierville, TN, for generations, are now getting ready to say goodbye.

For almost two centuries, these families have lived on nearly 50 acres of land in Shelby County, dating back to the 1800s. After slavery, they purchased the land to cultivate crops and provide for their families.

However, Mr. Thomas Brown recalls when things started to shift around his family’s land, which had been in their possession for generations. According to Brown, FedEx made a move in 1997 by acquiring the property on the east side of Bailey Station Road, opposite their land.

Subsequently, several companies approached them with offers to buy their property for much less than its actual value. “From then on, we had people frequently knocking on our doors, attempting to purchase our property for next to nothing,” Brown explained.

This situation made it apparent to them that they needed to take legal action. The formation of the Bailey Station Association was aimed at ensuring that the land was valued fairly so that everyone involved would be content with the outcome.

The association comprises of landowners and their descendants. For the past 23 years, these small-scale farmers have united to prevent any eminent domain ruling and ensure that the sale is made at a fair market price. Elvira Taylor, the youngest landowner, emphasizes that the objective was to protect the elderly from being exploited.

A celebration will take place on Sunday at 3:30pm, during which the families will bid farewell to the Bailey Station Association. The event will include a press conference and a short program featuring a balloon release in honor of the ancestors.

Unfortunately, many of the elders who initiated this journey have passed away, including John “Bubba” Brown, a determined leader who fought tirelessly to ensure that their land was sold for its true value.

Collierville Mayor, Stan Joyner, and Vanecia Belser Kimbrow, Esq., the attorney who has provided pro bono representation to the group and their families for the past 23 years, are expected to deliver remarks, commemorating this significant victory for the families and the town of Collierville.

Despite the sale of 48 acres for millions of dollars, the families will always cherish the memories of growing up together on this land. This sale will have a significant impact on future generations. T

aylor notes that the plan for the Orgill headquarters to be located here has already been approved by the town of Collierville. The public is welcome to attend the celebration.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.