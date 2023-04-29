Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

1 dead, 1 injured after fatal crash near Ridgemont, MPD investigates

1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Ridgemont
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Ridgemont(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured.

On April 29 around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Ridgemont and Old Allen.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two individuals had suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say
Jalen Pierce, Kaliyiah Sanders
Suspect, his girlfriend arrested after prowler investigation near U of M
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
Laderio Gordon
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old

Latest News

MSCS
Green Dot schools hopes for partnership with MSCS despite recent vote
Showers will end this evening followed by a dry stretch of weather
Sagay's Saturday afternoon First Alert Forecast 4/29/23
Police search for suspects in Frayser armed bank robbery
Police search for suspects in Frayser armed bank robbery
Clouds will be in place until tonight and showers will be possible through afternoon
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast 4/29/23