1 dead, 1 injured after fatal crash near Ridgemont, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured.

On April 29 around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Ridgemont and Old Allen.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two individuals had suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

