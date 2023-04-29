1 dead, 1 injured after fatal crash near Ridgemont, MPD investigates
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured.
On April 29 around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Ridgemont and Old Allen.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two individuals had suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
