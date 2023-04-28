Your First Alert to the chance of weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will move along the Gulf Coast tomorrow driving moisture north into the Mid-South keeping clouds in place for the start to the weekend and bringing a few showers and downpours. Fortunately, it won’t be a weekend washout as a drier pattern emerges tomorrow night. Rainfall Saturday will average between a quarter to half an inch.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower after midnight along with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers along with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny and windy with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.