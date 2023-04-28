World’s Largest Bounce House comes to Shelby Farms

Advertise with Us
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big Bounce America is at Shelby Farms for a weekend.

The Big Bounce America 2023 tour is here from April 28th through April 29th.

It will be at Shelby Farms Park located at 6993 Great View Drive North on the intersection of Gardner Road and Farm Road.

Featuring The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions:

  • 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House
  • Newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena
  • The Giant, 900+ ft. long obstacle course
  • A pace-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

