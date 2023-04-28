World’s Largest Bounce House comes to Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big Bounce America is at Shelby Farms for a weekend.

The Big Bounce America 2023 tour is here from April 28th through April 29th.

It will be at Shelby Farms Park located at 6993 Great View Drive North on the intersection of Gardner Road and Farm Road.

Featuring The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions:

16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House

Newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena

The Giant, 900+ ft. long obstacle course

A pace-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

