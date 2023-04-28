VIDEO: ATF requests public’s help identifying Memphis attempted arson suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is requesting the public’s help for information that could lead to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects responsible for attempted business arsons in Memphis.

ATF says the suspects attempted to set fires at Taste Addicts, located at 4276 American Way, and Tax Boss Empire, located at 4029 Frayser-Raleigh Road.

Investigators say at approximately 1:47 a.m. on April 23, a suspect dressed in all dark clothing approached Taste Addicts on foot and poured gasoline from a red gas can around the exterior of the building and set the gasoline on fire before leaving on foot.

The suspect then returned at approximately 3:30 a.m. and broke an exterior window of the business but was unable to gain entry.

Investigators say the surveillance video footage showed the unknown subject outside the business holding the red gas can.

At approximately 3:52 a.m., an unknown suspect wearing a camouflage face mask threw two Molotov cocktail devices onto the roof of Tax Boss Empire which caused damage to the building.

Three days later on April 26, investigators say a Nissan sedan pulled into the Taste Addicts parking lot near the rear of the building around 9:40 p.m.

The suspect exited from the front passenger seat and threw three Molotov cocktail devices onto the roof of the restaurant. The vehicle then left the area.

Anyone with any information about this ongoing investigation should contact ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

