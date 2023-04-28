Advertise with Us
Titans select Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski


Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first...
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans selected offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

The Titans were in need of help on the offensive line after releasing Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones after the 2022 season.

Skoronski, the third offensive lineman taken in the draft, attended Northwestern University. He was a first-team all Big Ten selection in 2022.

Arizona drafted Ohio State OT Paris Johnson with the sixth pick while Chicago selected Tennessee OT Darnell Wright.

Bryce Young taken at No. 1; Stroud, Richardson go in top 4 of NFL draft

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a league where teams know finding a franchise QB is the quickest path to success.

The Carolina Panthers selected Young, the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback, with the No. 1 pick, seven weeks after making a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice of potential franchise players.

The Panthers chose the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner over Ohio State’s Stroud, Florida’s Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. New coach Frank Reich said earlier in the week that the organization reached a consensus Monday after several weeks of deliberation.

Stroud didn’t have to wait long. He went No. 2 to the Houston Texans, who then made a blockbuster deal with Arizona to acquire the No. 3 pick and selected Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Richardson then went at No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts, who will begin a sixth straight season with a different starting QB.

