Titans select Kentucky QB Will Levis in second round

The Titans made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the 33rd pick, the second pick in the second round.
UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.(UK Athletics)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Tennessee received Arizona’s second round pick (No. 33) and third round pick (No. 81) while giving the Cardinals its second round pick (No. 41), third round pick (No. 72) and a third round pick in 2024.

The second and third round of the NFL draft is Friday night. Rounds four through seven will be completed on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Titans picked Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th pick in the first round.

The Titans were in need of help on the offensive line after releasing Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones after the 2022 season.

Skoronski, the third offensive lineman taken in the draft, attended Northwestern University. He was a first-team all Big Ten selection in 2022.

