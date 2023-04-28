Suspect, his girlfriend arrested after prowler investigation near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested two people in connection to a prowler call near the University of Memphis.

Jalen Pierce, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, and his girlfriend, Kaliyiah Sanders, 18, is charged with false reporting.

Pierce is accused of trying to run over a Memphis police officer who was investigating the prowler call at an apartment complex off Southern Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to MPD, the officer shot at Pierce as he was getting away, hitting him in the arm.

The affidavit states that Pierce and his girlfriend Sanders arrived at the Methodist University Hospital, and Sanders said her boyfriend was shot during an attempted robbery elsewhere.

Upon further investigation, MPD discovered Pierce as one of the men in the Infiniti SUV on Southern Avenue, said police.

Officers say Pierce and Sanders gave conflicting statements to the investigators regarding the facts of the incident.

